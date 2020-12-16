ANNAPOLIS, MD?—Governor Larry Hogan today declared Thursday, December 24, 2020 a state holiday in observance of Christmas Eve. Maryland state government agencies and offices will be closed.



In addition, the governor announced that the state’s revised revenue projections, while still far below pre-pandemic levels, will allow Maryland to honor contracts previously negotiated with state employee unions.



“In a year that has been challenging for so many, I am declaring Christmas Eve a state holiday this year to give our dedicated employees more time to spend with their families,” said Governor Hogan. “In addition, I am pleased that our revenue projections have improved enough for us to be able to fulfill our commitments to state employees. During this time, our citizens rely on the services of the state more than ever. State employees have been unwavering in their commitment to the state in these uncertain times and they deserve to have their negotiated contracts honored.”



The contracts, negotiated in 2019, provide for a 2% cost of living increase for state employees represented by the American Federation of Teachers-Healthcare, the Maryland Professional Employees Council and the American Federation of State, Local and County Employees. The state will also be restoring increases that were negotiated, but withheld, from the state’s police unions, which include the State Law Enforcement Labor Alliance and the MDTA Fraternal Order of Police.

