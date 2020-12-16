PATUXENT RIVER – NAS Patuxent River will begin holiday gate hours starting close of business Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Normal gate operations will resume Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

NAS Patuxent River:

Gate 1 – Pax River Gate 1 will remain open 24 hours. During the holiday period of Dec. 19 to Jan. 4, Gate 1 will have two inbound lanes open during weekdays. Commercial vehicle inspection services (CVIS) at Gate 1 will maintain normal operations through the holiday period. Gate 1 will resume normal operations Monday, Jan. 4.

Gate 2 – Pax River Gate 2 will be closed to vehicle traffic beginning close of business Friday, Dec. 18 to Jan. 3. Gate 2 will resume normal operations Monday, Jan. 4.

The Gate 2 Pass and ID Visitor Control Center will remain open 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays for normal business during this period, and closed on federal holidays.

Gate 3 – Pax River Gate 3 remains closed.

Webster Field:

Main Gate – Webster Field’s Main Gate will be open and manned as normal through the holiday period of Dec. 18 to Jan. 4.

Back Gate – Webster Field’s Back will remain closed and will resume normal operations Jan. 4.

Navy Recreation Center Solomons:

NRC Solomons will remain open and manned as normal during the holiday period.

NAS Patuxent River reminds everyone to drive safely and have wonderful holiday season.

