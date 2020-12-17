Luey is a tiny 17 pound, 7ish-year-old, tri-color beagle boy ISO his forever home. This adorable bundle of sweetness is brand new to rescue and still a bit shy.

Luey is enjoying his newly found soft warm beds, tasty treats, and canine companionship. He happily joins his foster brothers and sister in their beagle antics. Luey especially enjoys sniffing and exploring his newly discovered back yard. He would love a fenced yard and a canine companion in his forever home for sniffing and exploring.

Luey will be ready for his forever home once his vetting is complete. His vaccines will be up to date and he will be microchipped.

By following this link you can read more about Luey and other beagles looking for their forever homes http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vCurrentDogs.aspx.

If you are interested in Luey or another beagle in need email us at, icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org.

Like this: Like Loading...