On Tuesday, Dec. 15, the Board of County Commissioners participated in a follow-up work session with the Department of Planning and Growth Management on Bill 2020-06 School Allocation Policy Amendments. The Board approved the policy changes with several amendments that promote mixed-use development, affordable housing, and economic development. The Commissioners also approved the creation of a Forward-Funding Committee to promote enhanced financial resources for future school construction in the county.

Open Session Briefings

Department of Emergency Services Director Michelle Lilly and Health Officer Dianna Abney presented an update on the COVID-19 public health emergency. The public is encouraged to get tested through their medical provider, urgent care center, or local pharmacy. A drive-through testing site is available every Tuesday at Regency Furniture Stadium, and appointments are required in advance by scheduling online. Residents should also get their annual flu shot . The Charles County Department of Health is seeking resident feedback on the COVID-19 vaccination. Residents can take their survey here: https://bit.ly/39AUdwr . The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center provided an update on COVID cases, including a significant increase in COVID hospital patients over the past two weeks in Maryland. Chief of Media Services Jennifer Harris provided an update on the county’s communications efforts, which are focused on urging the community to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance during the holiday season , and continuing to wear masks, practice social distancing, and avoid out-of-state travel and large gatherings of family and friends.

Department of Planning and Growth Management provided an update on the department’s Operational and Organizational Assessment Report.

Legislative Updates

Associate County Attorney Danielle Mitchell briefed Commissioners on legislative activities in the Maryland General Assembly. She discussed the status of legislative proposals that Commissioners submitted to the Charles County Delegation. Commissioners requested to send a letter to the Charles County Delegation in support of the bond bill for Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park.

Training

Commissioners participated in a training on Fiduciary Duties provided by White, Taylor & Preston, LLP representative; and Charles County Pension Plan and Sheriff’s Office Retirement Plan Committee members.

Approval Items

Commissioners also approved the following items:

Appointments

Reappoint Kiran Sitoula and Samantha Lynch Johnson and appoint Monica Allgauer to the Library Board of Trustees.

Reappoint Murray William and Dawud Abdur Rahman to the Planning Commission.

Public Hearing

The County Commissioners held a public hearing on the New Nanjemoy Rural Legacy Area. Commissioners approved to authorize staff to submit an application to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources for a new Rural Legacy Area on the western side of the County containing approximately 65,059 acres, as recommended by the Charles County Planning Commission.

Next Commissioners Session: January 5, 2021 (held virtually)

Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

