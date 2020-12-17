Lusby, MD. (Dec. 17, 2020) — The communities where Exelon Generation employees live and work will receive more than $4.4 million to support critical needs, thanks to the nuclear power plant employees and the Exelon Foundation. The nuclear power plant employees pledged more than $2.9 million to over 2,000 different charities in their surrounding communities this year. And for every dollar employees pledged, the Exelon Foundation donated 50 cents to their local United Way, bringing the total donation to more than $4.4 million.

At Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant in Lusby MD, the employees pledged nearly $200,000 to 147 charities during this year’s Employee Giving Campaign. Organizations supported include 8 different local United Way Organizations, the Wounded Warrior Project, local Fire and Rescue Services, local youth sports organizations, Red Cross, and Humane societies just to name a few.

“Without community partners like Exelon, we wouldn’t be able to make such a difference in our community. We are extremely thankful for their 40 years of continuous support.,” said Kelly Chambers, CEO of United Way of Calvert County. “It takes great partners to accomplish great things and we’re fortunate to have such a partner in Exelon Generation. In addition to sponsoring special events and having an amazing employee giving program, Exelon has been a leader in the community when it comes to volunteerism.”

“This has been a challenging year for many, and our nuclear power plant employees answered the call for help, giving to charities and causes that mean the most to them,” said Bryan Hanson, Exelon chief generation officer. “Our people have strong bonds with the communities that surround our nuclear plants. Their generosity will bring resources to organizations that need them, along with hope and relief for the people who rely on them.”

Exelon Generation employees have a long-standing tradition of supporting their communities, not just with their dollars, but also with their time. While the coronavirus pandemic limited several in-person opportunities, many nuclear power plant employees participated in virtual events. Through Nov. 30, 2020, employees had volunteered more than 24,000 hours with charitable organizations in their communities. That’s equal to more than two-and-a-half years’ time. Projects included virtual walks, virtual food drives, and creating cards for kids in the hospital, among many others. Calvert Cliffs employees volunteered over 3,670 hours so far this year with local organizations.

Calvert Cliffs is located on the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay in Calvert County and is Maryland’s only nuclear energy facility. The station is home to two pressurized water reactors capable of generating more than 1,800 megawatts combined, providing approximately 80 percent of Maryland’s clean energy and powering more than 30 percent of all homes and businesses in the state.

