On Nov. 12, the Zeta Chapter of Phi Beta Kappa at St. Mary’s College of Maryland held its annual book awards virtually this year, presenting book prizes to five county high school seniors in recognition of their outstanding academic record.

Credit: Zeta Chapter of Phi Beta Kappa / St. Mary’s College of Maryland

Shown in the photo (top row, left to right): Laraine Glidden (SMCM distinguished professor emerita and SMCM Zeta Chapter book award coordinator); Angie Draheim (SMCM Zeta Chapter vice president); Kiersten Scarbrough (Leonardtown); (middle row, left to right): Faith Anne Fitz (King’s Christian); James Tripp (Chopticon); Evelyn Kim (Great Mills); (bottom row, left to right): Lee Capristo (SMCM Zeta Chapter president); Tuajuanda C. Jordan, Ph.D. (SMCM president); Blake Meyer (St. Mary’s Ryken).

Founded at the College of William and Mary in 1776, Phi Beta Kappa is the nation’s first – and most prestigious – academic honor society. St. Mary’s College was approved for a chapter in 1997, after a rigorous review process that took more than three years to complete.

Election to membership in Phi Beta Kappa is based on three criteria: academic achievement in the liberal arts and sciences; breadth of intellectual interests; and good moral character. There are 290 Phi Beta Kappa chapters across the United States today, with a membership exceeding 500,000.

