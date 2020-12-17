ST. MARY’S LITTLE LEAGUE, ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – Registration for the spring 2021 baseball and softball season with St. Mary’s Little League (SMLL) is now open.

“We’re excited to get back on the field and give every child in our community the opportunity to play baseball or softball,” said RJ Bean, President of SMLL. “This league is for the community, and we can’t wait to get back together in a safe manner to play ball.”

Through dedicated volunteer work, and with close coordination with the St. Mary’s County Health Department and St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks, SMLL was able to provide organized baseball and softball activities in the fall of 2020.

“We’ll be working directly with the health department and rec and parks for the spring 2021 season again,” said Tray Neal, Vice President of SMLL. “We want to make sure we’re following all the proper COVID-19 guidelines in order to provide a safe ball season for the community.”

Parents with children ages four and up are encouraged to visit the St. Mary’s Little League website by February 28 to register their child. A 10% early registration discount is being offered through January 31.

To register for the upcoming spring season, please visit www.stmaryslittleleague.org .

Established in 1969, SMLL is a 100% volunteer, non-profit organization focused on providing

quality baseball and softball programs to every kid in St. Mary’s County, Md.

Like this: Like Loading...