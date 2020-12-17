Bryans Road, MD- On December 15 shortly after 2 a.m., officers responded to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center for the report of a woman who arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to her shoulder.

During the investigation, detectives learned the shooting occurred in the 3000 block of Frazier Road in Bryans Road, MD. After pursuing additional leads, detectives were able to identify the suspect and obtain an arrest warrant. The suspect, Antonio Lamar Carter, 20, of White Plains, turned himself in on December 17.

He was charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and other related charges.

The incident was not random and the involved parties are known to each other.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective R. Smith at (301) 609-6504. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

