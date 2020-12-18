LEONARDTOWN, MD – All St. Mary’s County Government administrative offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, Dec. 24 and 25 and again Friday, Jan. 1, in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Appointments for many departmental services will resume the following Mondays.

Landfill and Convenience Centers

The St. Andrews Landfill and the six (6) Convenience Centers will be closed Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, andFriday, Jan. 1, 2021. The landfill will be open for regular operations Dec. 24 and Dec. 26.

The six convenience centers will be open for regular operations Dec. 24-Dec. 27.

The St. Andrews Landfill and the six Convenience Centers will be open for regular business hours before and after the New Year’s Day Holiday, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

As a reminder, Christmas trees can be dropped off at the Landfill and Convenience Centers free of charge. Undecorated trees may be placed in the designated areas at these sites beginning Dec. 26, 2020, and continuing through Jan.31, 2021. Last year, the County collected nearly 2 tons of Christmas trees mixed with the collected yard waste and ground into mulch. Just over 5 thousand tons of mulch is available annually at the St. Andrews Landfill site and is provided to the citizens of St. Mary’s County free of charge while supplies last.

Transit

Dec. 24, 2020, St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) will run a modified Saturday schedule, operating routes 6,7,11,12, &14. Service will end at 6 p.m. Regular ADA service will operate, SSTAP service will not operate. There will be no STS routes in operation on Christmas Day. Regular STS Saturday service will resume on Dec. 26. A complete schedule of regular STS services is available online.

There will be no STS services Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

Libraries

The St. Mary’s County Libraries will be closed Dec. 24-27 and will reopen Monday, Dec. 28. The Libraries will also be closed beginning at 5 p.m. Dec. 31, Jan. 1-2, and reopen on Jan. 4, 2021. For information on regular library operations and services, please visit https://www.stmalib.org/.

Senior Services

All St. Mary’s County Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) remain closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Museums

St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and the Old Jail Museum will be closed on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2020, and Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2020. All three museums will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, and New Year’s Day, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021

Like this: Like Loading...