LEONARDTOWN, MD – Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, Governor Hogan and state health officials announced a series of actions to slow the spread of COVID-19 during the holiday season, including new testing and quarantine requirements for travel, and a new public health advisory to limit gatherings.

Governor Hogan’s “Home for the Holidays” orders and advisories include the following mitigation actions:

The Maryland Department of Health issued a public health advisory warning Marylanders against all non-essential activities and holiday gatherings with people outside one’s immediate household. Under this advisory, all Marylanders should refrain from attending public and private gatherings of more than 10 people in one location and should practice physical distancing to the maximum extent possible. . EXPANDED TESTING AND QUARANTINE REQUIREMENTS FOR TRAVEL. The governor issued an emergency order requiring Marylanders to limit all travel to essential purposes only. All Marylanders who do travel outside of Maryland or any individuals who do travel to Maryland must either obtain a negative COVID-19 test result or self-quarantine for 10 days. This applies to all states, with the exception of Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, DC.

In response, St. Mary’s County Government is acting in accordance with the Governor’s orders and is operating under the updated St. Mary’s County COVID-19 Pandemic Roadmap to Recovery. Please note that St. Mary’s County is permitted to be more restrictive than the state of Maryland, but not less restrictive.

A complete list of county operations is available on the COVID-19 Operations Updates and Changes webpage.

