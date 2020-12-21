(CRANBURY, N.J. — Dec. 18, 2020) — CURE Media Group, the industry-leading multimedia platform devoted to cancer updates and research that reaches more than 1 million patients, survivors, and caregivers, is excited to reveal the winners of its second annual CURE® Calendar Contest. The 12 selected artists will have their work featured in an exclusive 2021 calendar.

The winning submissions were selected by a committee of CURE® staff members from 121 entries and represent the beauty and creativity that can be found in the cancer experience. In a variety of media including painting, photography, sculpture and more, the pieces not only serve as a therapeutic outlet for the artists but also aim to inspire all those who view them.

The 2021 CURE® Calendar Contest winnersare the following:

Saulmon C. Addison of Brentwood, N.Y., for “A New Day”

Alison Akin of Livermore, Calif., for “Healing Spirit Paintress”

Bonnie Annis of Newnan, Ga., for “The Unseen Woman”

Vicki Friedman of York, Pa., for “Protection”

Gregory Lambert of New Braunfels, Texas., for “The Elephant in the Room”

Yoni Mayeri of Orinda, Calif., for “Pandemic Dream”

Kathleen Maxian of Lockport, N.Y., for “Beautiful Survivor”

Carol A. Miele, RN, BS, MPH, of Davenport, Fla., for “The Winter of My Chemo Tent”

Kathy Roth of Peoria, Ill., for “The Monarch”

Peri Schwartz of New Rochelle, N.Y., for “Studio #22”

Linda K. Stewart of Fort Washington, Md., for “Acceptance 2X”

Gina Stratton of Willis, Texas., for “In the Moment”

“Congratulations to these amazing artists who were hand-picked to be showcased in our 2021 CURE® calendar,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of CURE Media Group. “The number of works we have received from artists across the United States for this contest is truly unbelievable. We thank everyone in the CURE® community who submitted their art online to be featured in our calendar and CURE® art gallery.”

To see all submissions and to submit your own artwork to the CURE® art gallery, click here.

For more information, click here or find us on Twitter @cure_magazine or on Facebook @curemagazine.

