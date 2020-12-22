Meet Contessa(I166101) who’s hoping for a home before the New Year.

Contessa is a brown and black female Presa Canario mix. She is approximately 7 years old. She weighs about 99.1 lbs. She has not been spayed but will be fully vetted upon adoption.

Big and beautiful! Contessa is a wonderful girl who loves meeting new people. She may be a senior, but she is such a joy to be around!

This happy-go-lucky gal loves to play with her toys and always makes the people around her smile. She has lived in a home with other dogs and seems curious about other dogs in the shelter.

She is very polite and does not mind her food being taken away. This senior gal is looking for the perfect retirement home. Could you provide that for her?

Email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov to schedule an appointment to meet.

Tri County Animal Shelter

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, Md 20637

301-932-1713

