ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland will provide COVID-19 vaccine doses for front line clinical healthcare workers at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda.

Led by Dr. Francis S. Collins, NIH is the largest biomedical research agency in the world. Its clinical center is the world’s largest hospital devoted entirely to clinical research. Dr. Anthony S. Fauci serves as director of NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“Maryland is proud to be home to some of the world’s leading health systems and medical research institutions, including NIH,” said Governor Hogan. “With our earliest vaccinations focused on high-risk populations, we are providing a limited number of doses to NIH in order to vaccinate these Maryland-based front line, healthcare workers. I want to thank Dr. Collins, Dr. Fauci, and their teams for all they have done throughout this crisis to save lives.”

Phase 1A of Maryland’s vaccination plan focuses on front line healthcare workers, residents, and staff of long-term care facilities, as well as first responders. Maryland has agreed to provide 2,300 doses from its initial allotment of the Moderna vaccine to vaccinate front line NIH healthcare workers. In total, Maryland’s allotment now includes 191,075 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Visit covidlink.maryland.gov to learn more about the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, review safety information, and get answers to frequently asked questions.

