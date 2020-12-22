ANNAPOLIS, Md. (December 21, 2020) – Comptroller Peter Franchot virtually presented the R. Clayton Mitchell Jr. Awards for Distinguished Public Service today. Franchot created the award to honor the indelible legacy of the former Delegate and Speaker of the House, Clay Mitchell. He was an Army veteran and gentlemen farmer who worked tirelessly to improve access to education, modernize transportation and invest in open space programs in Maryland to benefit us all. Speaker Mitchell also received the 2016 William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award for Kent County.

The Mitchell Award recognizes past or current elected officials at all levels of government who exemplify Mitchell’s spirit of public service, demonstrating strong leadership, humility and compassion for their communities. The former Speaker’s son Clayton A. Mitchell Sr. partnered in the presentations with the Comptroller, offering personal insight into his father’s tenure as a civil servant.

“Clay was a dear friend and mentor and we lost a grand statesman and cherished public servant when he passed. With so many exceptional candidates in the Free State, these were at times difficult choices to make,” Franchot said of the selection process. “I want to congratulate all of the recipients, and thank them for their dedication and service to Maryland. We are all better off because of your unwavering advocacy and commitment to truly serving those you represent.”

The virtual ceremony can be viewed here.

List of Winners:

Allegany County: Casper Taylor

Casper Taylor Anne Arundel County : Mary Ann Love

: Mary Ann Love Baltimore City: Kurt Schmoke

Kurt Schmoke Baltimore County: Paula Hollinger

Paula Hollinger Calvert County: Hagner Mister

Hagner Mister Caroline County: Larry C. Porter

Larry C. Porter Carrol County: Julia Walsh Gouge

Julia Walsh Gouge Cecil County: Ronald Guns

Ronald Guns Charles County: William Eckman

William Eckman Dorchester County: Adelaide Eckardt

Adelaide Eckardt Frederick County: Galen Clagett

Galen Clagett Garrett County: Peggy Jamison

Peggy Jamison Harford County: Eileen Rehrmann

Eileen Rehrmann Howard County: C. Vernon Gray

C. Vernon Gray Kent County: Wayne Gilchrest

Wayne Gilchrest Montgomery County: Ida Ruben

Ida Ruben Prince Georges County: Gloria Lawlah

Gloria Lawlah Queen Anne’s County: Wheeler Baker

Wheeler Baker Somerset County: Daniel Long

Daniel Long St. Mary’s County: John Wood Jr.

John Wood Jr. Talbot County: William S. Horne

William S. Horne Washington County: Charles “Skip” Kauffman

Charles “Skip” Kauffman Wicomico County: Norman Conway

Norman Conway Worcester County: William “Gee” Williams III

