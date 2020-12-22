On December 22 at approximately 4:33 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Heritage Place in Waldorf for the report of an injured man inside a parked car.

When officers arrived, they located the man; he had severe trauma and was transported to a hospital where he is currently in critical condition. It appeared the man had been shot.

Detectives are seeking additional information and ask anyone with information about this case to call Detective R. Johnson at (301) 609-6453.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

