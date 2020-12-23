According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, there were approximately 111,885 total crashes in the state in five years, causing 511 deaths and 48K injuries. These statistics clearly show how important it is to remain diligent and safe while on the road.

While driving school provides many practical tips and resources, there are some road tips they may not share. Keep reading to learn what these tips are.

1. Obey All Speed Limits

It is easy to ignore speed limits when you are in a hurry. However, this puts you and other people on the road at risk. Ensure you obey all speed limits, which can significantly reduce the likelihood of car accidents.

2. Invest in Regular Vehicle Maintenance

Vehicle maintenance is crucial to extend your car’s life; however, it also ensures it is safe to drive. Some maintenance issues are addressed during inspections, and a mechanic can let you know what needs to be repaired.

However, you need to pay attention to potential safety issues, such as improper tire pressure, brake problems, and more. By paying attention to issues, you can prevent problems before they get out of hand and create a hazard while on the road.

3. Avoid Assumptions

You should never assume what another driver will do. Assumptions can lead to severe accidents and injuries. Instead, remain aware of what is going on around you.

4. Drive Predictably

You should never make a sudden lane change or stop. Instead, take steps to make sure other drivers can predict what you are going to do next.

While assuming is dangerous (as mentioned above), it happens all the time. Be sure your actions do not cause any surprise or hazardous conditions.

5. Use Headlights When Necessary

Headlights should not just be used at night. If you are driving in the fog or rain, you should turn the headlines on, too.

These lights play an essential role in keeping you and everyone around you safe while on the road.

6. Know Your Route

GPS is a great invention. It can help you get from point A to point B with ease. However, it is also smart to know your route before you leave.

By learning where you are going, what roads you should take, and more, be sure to look at the map and other directions. Knowing where you are going – or having a basic idea of the route you need to take – will help you avoid being distracted and trying to figure out where to turn next.

7. Avoid Driving While Sleepy

Try to avoid driving while you are drowsy. Countless car accidents have occurred because a driver has fallen asleep while they were behind the wheel.

It is a good idea to wait until your mind and body can focus on the task-at-hand. If you have to travel while you are tired, take along a cup of coffee. Also, listening to the radio may be beneficial and help you remain awake while you are behind the wheel.

8. Notice and Respect Any Stopped Vehicle

If there is a vehicle stopped on the side of the road, be sure you use caution. If possible, move into another lane to provide plenty of space between your vehicle and the stopped vehicle.

If you cannot change lanes, slow down. This ensures that no one inside the vehicle or trying to get out will be injured by vehicles that are speeding by.

9. Remain Patient

One of the most common causes of car accidents is inpatient drivers. If you are in a hurry, you may not give a second thought to how fast you are going or the dangerous lane changes you may be making.

Remember, if you are involved in a car accident, you will spend even more time trying to get to your destination. By exercising patience, you can avoid this outcome and arrive at your destination safely.

10. Seatbelts Are a Must

It doesn’t matter where you are going or how far you are going; remember the saying, “click it or ticket.” While this may not prevent a car accident, it will help to keep you safe if one occurs.

Stay Safe with the Tips Here

As a driver, you have many responsibilities. Be sure to keep the tips and information here in mind. Doing so will ensure that you and other drivers on the road arrive at their destination safely.

While there is no guarantee that car accidents will not occur, you can reduce the likelihood that you will be an accident victim when you exercise caution and use the tips and information here. You will also be doing your civic duty to keep others on the road safe. Being informed and knowing how to stay safe are key considerations when driving.

Like this: Like Loading...