UPDATE @ 2:51 p.m.: A total of eight individuals were transported following a multi-vehicle crash that involved a dump truck and two vehicles this afternoon on Three Notch Road near the Charlotte Hall Library.

According to the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department; which had command of the scene, three were taken to Children’s Hospital and one was taken to MedStar Washington Hospital Center. It is not known the status of the other four patients.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was utilizing a drone as part of the reconstruction of the crash scene earlier this afternoon.

More details will be released by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at a later time.

UPDATE @ 12:29 p.m.- Chief 2 of Mechanicsville VFD has requested a total of seven patients now for flyouts.

Mechanicsville, MD(12:13 p.m.)- Emergency units and mass casualty units are responding to the area of 37600 New Market Turner Road in the area of the Charlotte Hall Library for a reported vehicle versus a dump truck.

Callers to 911 report up to six individuals may be trapped and at least two individuals may be in the roadway. A preliminary report by the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department says four adults, two juveniles with one infant are involved. Two individuals are trapped per the Facebook post. Two MEDEVAC Helicopters have been requested at this time.

Expect lane closures around the scene and extended delays. Watch for emergency personnel and vehicles in the area and staging areas.

This is a developing story…

