FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT

The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for portions of DC…Maryland and Virginia, including the following areas:

in DC: District of Columbia.

In Maryland: Anne Arundel, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Central, and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Charles, Frederick MD, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery, Prince Georges, Southeast Harford, Southern Baltimore, and St. Marys.

In Virginia: Albemarle, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Culpeper, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax, Greene, King George, Madison, Nelson, Northern Fauquier, Orange, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park, Rappahannock, Southern Fauquier, Spotsylvania, Stafford, and Western Loudoun.

* From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night

* One and a half to two and a half inches of rain is expected Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. This is expected to result in flash flooding of small streams and creeks and possible river flooding.

