ANNAPOLIS, MD—Today at Franklin Woods Center in Baltimore County, Governor Larry Hogan marked the beginning COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Maryland nursing homes. He was joined by Health Facilities Association of Maryland President Joe DeMattos.

Vaccines are being administered to nursing home residents and staff statewide through the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program with CVS and Walgreens. In preparation for Phase 1A of the state’s vaccination plan, the Maryland Department of Health signed up every nursing home and assisted living facility statewide for this program.

“We have taken more aggressive action than any other state in our efforts to protect the residents of our nursing homes, including requiring universal testing and activating National Guard strike teams to respond to outbreaks,” said Governor Hogan. “Though we know this is a difficult time of year for people to be apart from their loved ones, today marks an incredible turning point in our fight against COVID-19. It is another moment of hope in this long battle.”

Visit covidlink.maryland.gov to learn more about the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, review safety information, and get answers to frequently asked questions.

Like this: Like Loading...