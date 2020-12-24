The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Sheldon Lyvonne Curtis, age 39 of Lexington Park. Curtis is currently wanted on the charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Assault First Degree.

Curtis is a black male, 5’10” and weighs 185 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sheldon Lyvonne Curtis is asked to contact Detective Melissa Green at (301) 475-4200 extension 71996 or by email at Melissa.Green@stmarysmd.com .

For immediate assistance contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

