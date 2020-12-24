The United States Air Force has turned all of its radars North, and have zeroed in on the jolliest man on Earth. At 3 am., North Pole time(2 a.m. EST), Santa and his eight tiny reindeer(nine if the weather calls for a shiny nose to lead the way) took off, sleigh ladened with gifts for all the world’s boys and girls.

For the 65th straight year, not even a global pandemic could stop Americans’ Airmen and Airwomen from performing the task so many of the world’s boys and girls wait all year for, the official NORAD Santa Tracker.

It began accidentally on Christmas Eve 1955. That year, an ad placed in a local Colorado Springs newspaper encouraged kids to call a phone number to find out Santa’s whereabouts on Christmas Eve, but instead of the intended number, the operations center for what is now called NORAD was printed.

Col. Harry Shoup was in charge that night, and instead of hanging up, he had his operators find Santa and report on his location.

NORAD is typically charged with detecting attacks against North America by aircraft, missiles, or space vehicles, but on Christmas Eve, its high-tech tools of detection are repurposed to find and track just one sled.

Since then, the women and men of the U.S. Air Force stationed at the Colorado Springs-based NORAD have tracked his entire flight on their website and, posting to social media. You can even reach the Santa Trackers by email, or can even go back to the original way…a phone call- 1-877-Hi NORAD(1-877-446-6723).

If you cannot view the embedded NORAD Santa Tracker map, please click here.

Like this: Like Loading...