WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) today announced its partnering with the American Lung Association to help Veterans, diagnosed with lung disease, live healthier lives.

The partnership will increase Veterans’ access to information about lung disease and resources.

“This collaboration will promote effective coping strategies designed to slow the progression of lung disease and offer support networks to help Veterans and their caregivers,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “VA researchers are dedicated to learning more about diseases that impact both Veterans and humankind to help with prevention and treatment.”

VA and the Lung Association will also join forces on training and educational opportunities for their health care professionals to share best practices for the delivery of health care services and treatment for Veterans.

In 2018, there were more than 36 million people in the United States living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and other chronic lung diseases. A 2016 study led by VA found an increase in lung disease among Veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. VA and the Lung Association are working to develop state of the art, evidence-based treatment for the diseases.

Learn more about VA’s research on respiratory diseases.

Contact the Veterans Health Administration’s Office of Community Engagement for more information on this or other partnerships.

