On December 25 at 6:45 p.m., officers responded to a single-family house on Mattingly Avenue in Indian Head for the report of a shooting. An initial investigation showed the victim, Edwin Roberto Rivera Juarez, 17, of Lothian, MD, was inside the home with two other teenaged relatives who were handling a firearm when the gun discharged while in the possession of a 13-year-old.

The victim was struck one time in the upper body and was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Detectives are pursuing additional information, including how the teens got access to the firearm and will review the case with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office once the investigation is complete.

The CCSO is reminding gun owners to ensure their firearms are locked and secure at all times. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective E. Weaver at (301) 609-6571.

The investigation is ongoing.

