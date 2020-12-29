On December 28, 2020, at approximately 12:16 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21600 block of North Essex Drive in Lexington Park for the reported shots fired. The investigation determined two victims were seated in a vehicle when another vehicle approached and fired multiple shots at the victim’s vehicle. One victim was struck in the upper back, and later transported via helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment and remains in stable condition. The second victim was not injured in the incident.

During the course of the investigation, two suspects were identified: Tyriel Levar Gantt, age 24, and Terry Lee Kent Jr., age 30, both of California. Kent was located at the scene and detained. Gantt was located during a vehicle stop and taken into custody. Gantt and Kent were transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged with the following:

Assault First Degree (two counts)

Assault Second Degree (two counts)

Gantt and Kent remain incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Trevor Teague at (301) 475-4200 extension 78128 or by email at Trevor.Teague@stmarysmd.com .

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

