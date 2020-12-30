The Charles County Commissioners invite the public to attend the January virtual public meetings as scheduled below.

Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (District 1)

Guest Panelists from Charles County Department of Planning and Growth Management:

  • Assistant Chief of Planning Charles Rice
  • Planner III Aimee Dailey
  • Planner III Beth Groth

Commissioner Thomasina Coates, M.S.  (District 2)

  • “Community Connections:  Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion”
  • Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.Meeting link will be available at: www.CharlesCountyMD.gov

Moderator: Renee Nash, WHUR

Guest Panelists:

  • Senator Arthur Ellis (District 28)
  • Delegate C.T. Wilson (District 28)
  • Dr. Doris J. Cammack-Spencer, President/CEO; Southern Maryland Minority Chamber of Commerce
  • Charles County Assistant Chief of Planning Charles Rice
  • Charles County Planning Director Jim Campbell

To view meeting agendas or to learn more about future meeting dates, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/charles-county-commissioners/community-meetings

For more information, contact the Citizen Response Office at CitizenResponse@CharlesCountyMD.gov or call 301-645-0550.  Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 866-269-9006.

