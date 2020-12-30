The Charles County Commissioners invite the public to attend the January virtual public meetings as scheduled below.

Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (District 1)

“Critical Mapping Area and the Resilience Authority of Charles County”

Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at 6 p.m.

Tune in at www.facebook.com/CharlesCounty

Submit questions and concerns in advance by clicking HERE

Guest Panelists from Charles County Department of Planning and Growth Management:

Assistant Chief of Planning Charles Rice

Planner III Aimee Dailey

Planner III Beth Groth

Commissioner Thomasina Coates, M.S. (District 2)

“Community Connections: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion”

Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.Meeting link will be available at: www.CharlesCountyMD.gov

Moderator: Renee Nash, WHUR

Guest Panelists:

Senator Arthur Ellis (District 28)

Delegate C.T. Wilson (District 28)

Dr. Doris J. Cammack-Spencer, President/CEO; Southern Maryland Minority Chamber of Commerce

Charles County Assistant Chief of Planning Charles Rice

Charles County Planning Director Jim Campbell

To view meeting agendas or to learn more about future meeting dates, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/charles-county-commissioners/community-meetings.

For more information, contact the Citizen Response Office at CitizenResponse@CharlesCountyMD.gov or call 301-645-0550. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 866-269-9006.

