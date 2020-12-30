The Charles County Commissioners invite the public to attend the January virtual public meetings as scheduled below.
Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (District 1)
- “Critical Mapping Area and the Resilience Authority of Charles County”
- Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at 6 p.m.
- Tune in at www.facebook.com/CharlesCounty
- Submit questions and concerns in advance by clicking HERE
Guest Panelists from Charles County Department of Planning and Growth Management:
- Assistant Chief of Planning Charles Rice
- Planner III Aimee Dailey
- Planner III Beth Groth
Commissioner Thomasina Coates, M.S. (District 2)
- “Community Connections: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion”
- Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.Meeting link will be available at: www.CharlesCountyMD.gov
Moderator: Renee Nash, WHUR
Guest Panelists:
- Senator Arthur Ellis (District 28)
- Delegate C.T. Wilson (District 28)
- Dr. Doris J. Cammack-Spencer, President/CEO; Southern Maryland Minority Chamber of Commerce
- Charles County Assistant Chief of Planning Charles Rice
- Charles County Planning Director Jim Campbell
To view meeting agendas or to learn more about future meeting dates, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/charles-county-commissioners/community-meetings.
For more information, contact the Citizen Response Office at CitizenResponse@CharlesCountyMD.gov or call 301-645-0550. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 866-269-9006.