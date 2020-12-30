PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Dec. 15, 2020 – Calvert County residents can take their live Christmas trees, wreaths and garland to county convenience centers for recycling at no charge beginning Thursday, Dec. 26, 2020, through Jan. 31, 2021. After Jan. 31, residents looking to recycle their trees must take them directly to the Appeal Landfill and standard yard waste fees will apply. This program does not apply to businesses. Businesses must bring holiday greenery to the Appeal Landfill where standard yard fees will apply.

All decorations, including support frames, lights and metal stands, must be removed from trees, wreaths and garlands. Trees and wreaths may not be in plastic bags or cut up. All materials will be taken to the Appeal Landfill to be mulched and made available to county residents at no charge.

Wrapping paper, cardboard boxes, holiday cards and other paper are accepted at the convenience centers for recycling at no cost any time of the year. Cardboard boxes should be flattened and all packing materials, ribbons and Styrofoam must be removed for disposal.

Residents are required to wear face masks and practice safe social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Locations of the six convenience centers and their hours are listed on the county website at https://www.calvertcountymd.gov/1753/Locations-Hours-Fees. For more information, call 410-326-0210.

Like this: Like Loading...