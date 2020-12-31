The health and well-being of our community continue to be Calvert Library’s top priorities. Library leadership has been closely monitoring the situation and has decided to temporarily revert to curbside and virtual service only.

According to Calvert Library Executive Director Carrie Willson, “We love seeing our customers among our shelves and at our computers. Calvert Library was the last Maryland library system still offering walk-in access and we expect this to be a much shorter-term closure than our initial one. Our procedures and safety protocols are sound. However, in light of the increasing positivity numbers in Calvert and the expected holiday surge in cases, for staff and customer safety and peace of mind, Calvert Library will be closing our buildings to the public at 5 pm on December 31 and moving to a curbside and virtual-service only model until January 25 at 10 am. We hope that this temporary service restriction will reduce the burden on the hospital and health care providers during this time of rising cases.”

All library locations will continue to provide contactless curbside appointments for materials, printing, copying and faxing on the current schedule–Monday-Thursday, 10am to 7pm, Friday, 1-5pm and Saturday 10am to 2pm. Phone/Zoom reference and reader’s advisory, virtual events and classes and downloadable movies, eBooks, audiobooks and music will continue to be available. Many of these services are now easily accessible through the Calvert Library app available for both Apple and Android devices in the App/Play Store. According to Tiffany Sutherland, Reference Supervisor, “Calvert Library will soon be circulating Chromebooks to assist those customers who will not have computer access during the building closure.” Wi-Fi hotspots will also be available to check out and Wi-Fi continues to be available in all library parking lots.

When asked what the greatest impact this service restriction will have on customers, Carrie Willson said, “The main library experience that customers told us they missed when we closed our buildings in March was browsing for materials. Our receptive and creative staff ran with a customer idea to offer a mini-browsing experience with grab bags via curbside pickup. This has been a very popular service even after we opened the building again. We’ll certainly keep that service going during this temporary closure and beyond. Though we have only heard minimal concerns about computer access, it is an important library service for marginalized populations. We expect the Chromebooks that were recently purchased with a grant to help.”

Call any Calvert Library location for assistance or appointments. Customers can also follow and interact with library staff on Facebook and Twitter.

For the health and safety of others, if you are exhibiting symptoms of a contagious disease, especially coronavirus, please stay home and call your healthcare provider for medical advice. More information about coronavirus is available in the Research & Learn section of the library website.

