Prince Frederick, MD- On Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans got his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Sheriff encouraged everyone to do the same, as it becomes available. “It’s important that we all get vaccinated to fight the virus together,” – Sheriff Evans.

As a frontline worker (law enforcement personnel), I felt it was my responsibility to set an example. We have seen the effects this pandemic has had on folks. We have lost family, friends, neighbors, and coworkers. This pandemic has turned lives upside down. These vaccines far outweigh the risks and any advantage we can get to counter that, I’m happy to be a part of. This is the beginning to bring this pandemic to an end and to make sure that we can get back to some normalcy here in Calvert County.

COVID-19 vaccination began in Calvert County on Dec. 23, 2020 at the Calvert County Health Department. The first 100 doses of vaccine were given to first responders and frontline health professionals who have been performing COVID testing since March.

The COVID vaccines have shown to be 95% effective in preventing infections. The Health Department will make announcements once vaccines are available to begin inoculations for the general public. They anticipate receiving a gradually increasing supply over the first three months of 2021 and are doing everything possible to expedite availability.

For more information on COVID-19 testing and statistics visit https://www.calverthealth.org / .

Like this: Like Loading...