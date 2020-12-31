On 12/18/2020 at approximately 11:16 p.m., the Maryland State Police responded to a single-vehicle motor vehicle accident on Morganza Turner Road, just south of Rt 235. Witnesses advised that the vehicle crossed the center yellow lines and left the roadway and struck a tree.

The sole occupant and operator of the vehicle, Joseph Allen Stillwell (43 yr old W/M of Hughesville, MD) was trapped in the driver’s seat, unconscious with no pulse. Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad responded and began performing life-saving measures on Stilwell and was able to obtain a pulse. He was transported to St. Mary’s MedStar Hospital in critical condition, he was later transferred to PG Shock Trauma on 12/19/2020 at 4:00 a.m.

The Leonardtown Barrack was notified by the PG Shock Trauma that Mr. Stillwell died as a result of his injuries on 12/26/2020 at approximately 5:00 a.m. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...