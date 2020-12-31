Mechanicsville, MD- Mariel Sáez, raised in Southern Maryland and a 2010 graduate of St. Mary’s College of Maryland (Economics) has been named Director of Broadcast Media for the incoming Joe Biden Administration. Sáez served as the Deputy Communications Director for the Presidential Inaugural Committee and served as Women’s Media Director for the Biden-Harris Campaign.

For over a decade, Sáez has worked for House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, most recently serving as his Deputy Communications Director. In that role, she communicates the House legislative schedule and helps craft and coordinate the messaging strategy for House Democrats’ agenda. Sáez has also served as National Press Secretary, Maryland Press Secretary, and Press and Research Assistant for Leader Hoyer.

“As my Deputy Communications Director, her advice and counsel has been invaluable to me. She is well-respected by the press, and the House Democratic Caucus has benefited from her hard work, her good judgment, and her skill,” said Hoyer in a released statement.

“While I will be sad to see her leave our team, I congratulate her on being named as the next White House Director of Broadcast Media, helping President-elect Biden share his vision and achievements with the American people. I have no doubt that she will bring her talent, her dedication, and her deep experience in this role.”

“As the new Administration takes office, it will have to hit the ground running to begin delivering on its promises to build back better from the pandemic while communicating effectively to the American people how we must unite as a nation in the face of this challenge and surmount it together. Mariel will be an excellent asset for the White House communications team as it pursues that goal,” Hoyer finished.

