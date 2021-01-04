Maryland Governor Larry Hogan will hold a press conference on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at 5 pm to give an update on the state’s COVID-vaccine distribution progress.

Maryland received its first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine a couple of weeks ago. Then it was announced on December 29 that the state would be receiving an additional 82,000 doses.

Phase 1A of Maryland’s COVID-19 vaccination plan focuses on front line healthcare workers, staff, and residents of long-term care facilities, as well as first responders. Marylanders are encouraged to visit covidlink.maryland.gov to learn more about the state’s distribution plan, review safety information about the vaccines, and get answers to frequently asked questions.

