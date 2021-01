UPDATE @11:45 am- Water has been restored to Clark’s Nest/Singletree. No water service north of Guy Distributing on Route 5.

January 4, 2021, @ 11:00 a.m.- The Town of Leonardtown is notifying residents of the Clark’s Rest and Singletree neighborhoods of a water main break and disruption. During construction along Route 5, the main water line was hit.

The incident is being investigated and repairs are being made. The Town anticipates a four to six-hour repair window.

