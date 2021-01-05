Seven Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies were honored Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 for their promotions in rank during a small private ceremony in Port Republic, MD.

During the ceremony, the invocation was delivered by Pastor Dave Mohler of Life Church in Huntingtown, MD, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Sheriff Mike Evans. The deputies were then pinned by the Sheriff to reflect their new ranks and reaffirm their oaths of office.

Congratulations to the following deputies who earned promotions:

Captain Bobby Jones



First Sergeant Jason Dean

First Sergeant Jason Dean First Sergeant Michael Naecker

Sergeant John McCarroll

Sergeant James Morgan

Corporal David Jacobs

Corporal Jared Curtin

“I am are very proud of these deputies for all of their hard work, sacrifice, and dedication. They earned these promotions and are well deserved.” These deputies are committed to the agency and keeping the citizens of Calvert County safe.” – Sheriff Mike Evans

