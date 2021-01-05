In collaboration with the Economic Development Department, Charles County Government has contracted Griffin & Strong, P.C. to conduct a Comprehensive Disparity Study to evaluate and make recommendations for procurement policies and practices. The Study will also independently assess Minority Business Enterprise businesses’ equitable participation. Minority Business Enterprises’ input is appreciated.

Griffin and Strong, P.C. has added two additional virtual public hearings to gather needed input for the Study’s accuracy. The recommendations could result in policy changes related to Charles County procurement. These online sessions will be an opportunity for all local businesses in Charles County to speak about their experiences in doing business with the county.

The online sessions will allow the community to ask questions, learn about the study process, and discuss how they can participate. The meetings will be held:

Tuesday, Jan. 26

6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

RSVP at this link https://bit.ly/2WCkyCm

Wednesday, Jan. 27

Noon – 1 p.m.

RSVP at this link https://bit.ly/3pcohTp

Advanced registration is free and recommended but not required to participate.

For questions or concerns, please email Griffin & Strong at CharlesCountyStudy@gspclaw.com. Please note all comments may be recorded and potentially used in the Study.

