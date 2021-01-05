Tuesday, January 5
Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/EEA/PRTR River Operations/Building 200/AA Fuze Range
- Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Noise on Station: Potential to create “Loud” noise in the southern (Building 101) and eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) areas of NSF Dahlgren.
- Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.
- River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).
- Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road
- Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/North Main Range Gate 1/North Main Range Gate 2/Fuze Road Barricade/Local barricades around the perimeter of B200
- EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943
- MR Shelter Condition:
- Other Notifications: None
Wednesday, January 6
Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range/AA Fuze Range
- Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Noise on Station: Potential to create “Loud” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren.
- Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.
- River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).
- Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road
- Barricades Closed on Station: Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/North Main Range Gate 1/North Main Range Gate 2/Fuze Road Barricade/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate
- EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943
- MR Shelter Condition:
- Other Notifications: None
Thursday, January 7
Testing at: Main Range/Buildings 1180-1186/PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range
- Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Noise on Station: Potential to create “Loud” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren.
- Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.
- River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 15,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “M” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “L” buoy (Virginia).
- Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road/Holden Road/River Bank Road/Thompson Road/Fuze Road
- Barricades Closed on Station: Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Building 152 Barricade/Building 489 Barricade/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade
- EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943
- MR Shelter Condition: Overhead
- Other Notifications: None
Friday, January 8
No testing today. Have a great Navy day