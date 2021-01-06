LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services released data relating to personal protection equipment (PPE) distribution since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, the department has provided to local partner agencies:

3383 bottles of hand sanitizer 3,383

103,741 surgical masks

111,581 N95 masks

108,105 KN95 masks

1482 homemade face coverings (created by local volunteers)

37,221 gowns

10,109 shields

119 thermometers

941 containers of wipes

152,600 gloves



Emergency Services began providing protective supplies in early 2020 to first responders, county agencies, law enforcement offices, long term care facilities, dentist offices, and daycare providers.

Stephen Walker, Director of Emergency Services, said, “The pandemic has created an incredible need for PPE throughout the county. We hit the ground running in March and haven’t slowed down in our efforts to provide supplies to those most in need. We have also built up a supply of additional supplies that will greatly assist us in riding out COVID-19 until the vaccinations begin to turn the tide and we return to normalcy.”

“This is a snapshot of the hard work our county departments and agencies have done to serve and protect our county,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy.

For more information on St. Mary’s County Government COVID-19 response, please visit our COVID Operations webpage at https://www.stmarysmd.com/covid-19/updates/.

