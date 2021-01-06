Charles County, MD… The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce Sheriff Troy D. Berry was re-appointed as a member of the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission (MPTSC) by Maryland State Governor Larry Hogan. Sheriff Berry took his Oath of Office for this commission on January 5 and was sworn in by Sharon L. “Sherri” Hancock, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Charles County. “I am deeply honored to be able to continue serving on this important commission,” said Sheriff Berry.

The 24-member commission consists of law enforcement officials, state lawmakers and members of the public. Among many objectives, the commission is responsible for establishing a set of use of force best practices for recommended use in law enforcement agencies across the state; requiring de-escalation and anti-discrimination training; and instituting a set of best practices to establish community-policing programs in every jurisdiction. The MPTSC also establishes the training objectives for entrance-level police and correctional officers, annual in-service, first line supervisors, and first line administrators.

This is Sheriff Berry’s third-term serving on the commission and membership is a collateral responsibility in addition to his position as Sheriff of Charles County. Sheriff Berry is also President of the Maryland Sheriff’s Association; Former Chair of the Southern Maryland Information Center (2018, 2019); an Executive Board Member of the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy; and Vice Chair, End Hunger in Charles County.

