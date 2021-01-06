LEONARDTOWN, MD (January 5, 2021) – The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership (HSMP), the St. Mary’s County Health Department, and St. Mary’s College of Maryland will jointly host a four-part webinar series “Global Crises: COVID-19 and Vaping – Learn How to Stop Both” during January and February 2021, covering the following topics:

Friday, January 22, 2021 (4:30 – 5:30 p.m.): Biology of the Virus

Friday, January 29, 2021 (4:30 – 5:30 p.m.): Recap of E-Cigarettes

Friday, February 5, 2021 (4:30 – 5:30 p.m.): COVID-19 and E-Cigarettes

Friday, February 12, 2021 (4:30 – 5:30 p.m.): Media Training

To register for the webinar series, please visit global-crisis-covid19-vaping.eventbrite.com

Featured in this webinar series will be Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos, Director of the Tobacco Treatment Clinic at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and assistant professor in the division of pulmonary and critical care at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He is also the co-founder and co-director of Medicine for the Greater Good, and Co-Chair for the Health Equity Steering Committee for the Johns Hopkins Medical System.

Guest speakers, Dr. Elliott King, Professor in the Department of Communications at Loyola University of Maryland, and Aliza Friedlander, a freelance writer, and content creator will also provide presentations for this webinar series.



These live sessions will be recorded and posted to the HSMP website following the event. For more information please contact stmaryspartnership@gmail.com.

