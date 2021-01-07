Check your Powerball tickets, Marylanders, because 42,231 players won prizes ranging from $4 to $50,000 in the Wednesday, Jan. 6 drawing! No one hit the jackpot, which has rolled to $470 million — the 10th-largest jackpot in Powerball’s history — with a $362.7 million cash option for the upcoming drawing on Saturday, Jan. 9.

The Maryland Lottery is looking for the lucky player who won a third-tier prize of $50,000 by matching the first five winning numbers. The winning numbers were 1, 20, 22, 60 and 66; the Powerball was 3 and the Power Play multiplier was x3. A Charles County business sold the $50,000-winning ticket. Take a close look at any tickets bought at Dash In #7034 located at 7100 Matthews Road in Bryans Road.

Lottery officials encourage winners to sign the back of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe location. Winners typically get 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes. However, the Lottery has temporarily extended claiming deadlines due to Maryland’s COVID-19 state of emergency.

The $50,000 winner can claim the prize immediately by mail or in person by appointment at the Lottery headquarters’ Customer Resource Center located at 1800 Washington Blvd. in Baltimore. Winners of smaller prizes can claim them by mail, at Lottery retailers, at casinos or by appointment at Lottery headquarters starting Jan. 4. Get details on how to claim by mail here , how to schedule an appointment here and how to cash prizes at casinos and Lottery retailers here.

Maryland is home to two Powerball jackpot wins: $128.8 million in December 2011 (Elkton, Cecil County) and $108.8 million in September 2011 (Abingdon, Harford County). The last national Powerball jackpot win was for $94.8 million in the Sept. 16 drawing, with the winning ticket sold in New York.

Watch televised Powerball drawings at 11:22 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays on WBAL-TV. Winning numbers are available at mdlottery.com and on your smartphone by downloading the free MD Lottery app. Powerball is offered in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2 each. Odds of winning the jackpot are approximately 292 million to 1. Overall odds of winning any prize are about 25 to 1.

