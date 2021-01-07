You can find CBD on just about anything these days; shampoos, body washes, and oils, gummy bears, even dog treats. Derived from the marijuana plant, CBD or cannabidiol is one of the most controversial drugs in the world, yet it cannot even get you high.

Unlike THC, which is the psychoactive compound in marijuana, CBD has a calming effect. It is also associated with the treatment of a wide range of medical conditions, from arthritis and depression to addiction and epilepsy in children.

Is CBD legal in Maryland?

Absolutely! CBD is approved for use in Maryland. The WHO recently concluded CBD was non-toxic, non-addictive, and non-intoxicating. he World Anti-Doping Agency has also approved its use and more than 40 states have so far adopted programs encouraging the use and growth of, as well as research into industrial hemp.

After a long pilot program, growing industrial hemp was finally legalized nationwide thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill. More importantly, the state passed a measure that helped to establish the legal difference between marijuana and industrial hemp plants. Unlike marijuana plants, which contain more than 0.3% THC, industrial hemp plants contain less than 0.001% THC, which means that they can be legally grown, harvested, processed, and sold in the state without any issues.

What are the benefits of CBD?

Everyone should use CBD at least once- it’s that great. Human beings have been enjoying the benefits of hemp for months so CBD shouldn’t come as a surprise. Countless people not just in Maryland but all over the world swear by the effectiveness of CBD for its use in different purposes.

But don’t take our word for it. Here are some of the proven benefits of CBD:

It provides a unique experience

Here is what’s so great about CBD- the experience is unique to each person. The only way to know how it will affect you is to try it. It benefits people in different ways. Often, users reach for it when they need to get some good night’s sleep or whenever that want to relax.

Some use it solely to treat chronic pains or discomfort. It is also a particularly handy product to have close by if you have a stressful job or life. CBD is the perfect way to get on top of your heat and wellness. Unlike taking medicine which is an unpleasant experience, CBD is too enjoyable for anyone to pass up.

There is something for everyone

The beauty of CBD is that it comes in many forms, which means that there is something for everyone. Each of the different formulations has unique benefits and experiences. Some users prefer the feeling of inhaling a compound rich compound of CBD vapor while others prefer the soothing, healing powers of topicals.

Whether you love to vape, eat it in cookies, drink it in tea form, or would much rather use oil tinctures, there is a CBD product out there to suit your fancy. Even your pets that you love so much can benefit from CBD use.

CBD has medicinal value

CBD is also used for the treatment of various conditions including autism, ADHD, and is even used for regulation seizures in epileptic treatment. Cannabis is often used to calm students on the autism spectrum down whenever they experience extreme mood shifts. The endocannabinoid compounds in the CBD are also very useful in stabilizing moods that can cause depression and anxiety.

Above that, CBD is also used or fighting cancer. There is sufficient evidence proving CBD’s effectiveness in fighting and managing certain types of cancer. CBD’s impact on controlling the blood sugar level in the body is also invaluable.

Great for brain health

CBD oil has been proven to be advantageous for brain health, specifically for the protection of brain-related diseases such as Alzheimer’s and dementia. CBD helps to prevent free radical damage, diminish the chances of inflammation in the brain, as well as protect the cells in the brain while stimulating the growth of new ones.

Studies are underway to determine how CBD can be utilized for treating multiple sclerosis. Since CBD contains stronger antioxidants than vitamins C or E, it is widely recognized as one of the best natural solutions for promoting brain vigor and overall wellness.

Better skin with CBD

As we mentioned earlier, CBD is contained in just about everything these days including lotions, serums, and oils. In particular, CBD is regularly used for the treatment of acne. This is because of CBD’s power to treat inflammation as well as its ability to reduce the production of acne-causing sebum. Aside from being used for healthy skin, CBD products can also be used to maintain younger, wrinkle-free skin.

Where can one purchase CBD in Maryland?

In Maryland, CBD can be purchased online or in a brick and mortar store. If you do decide to buy your CBD online, it is generally recommended that you stick with well-reviewed stores or brand-specific websites. Such stores and websites are more likely to give you clear details as to what form your CBD is in- topicals, capsules, tincture, etc.

Such stores will also be able to tell you the CBD quantities in the product as well as any other chemicals or ingredients that have been added to enhance the CBD product. Please note that not all CBD products are created equal. That’s why it is so important that you buy your products from an approved seller.

You can also purchase your CBD from a physical store including convenience stores, smoke shops, health food stores, or any stores that specialize in CBD products. CVS also recently announced that it would start selling CBD topicals. The great thing about buying your CBD from a store is that you can receive the advice and assistance that you need from the attendant/specialist before or after you make your purchase.

Final Thoughts

Since CBD still carries it Schedule 1 status, it is especially hard to study, which has made it harder for researchers to prove what we already know- it works! Now, CBD products are widely available all over Maryland. All you have to do is pick your favorite ones.

