LEONARDTOWN, MD (January 7, 2021) – Ongoing surveillance of local COVID-19 data by the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has shown a recent increase in several key indicators, including:

New Cases Today (24 hr change): 108

Total cases of COVID-19 in St. Mary’s County residents: 3,981 (+375 in past 7 days)

New Case Rate per 100,000: 38.01 (+15.28 in past 7 days, 67% increase)

Percentage Confirmed Positive (PCR) Cases: 18.41% (+2.34 in past 7 days, 15% increase)

Deaths: 84 (+2 in past 7 days, 2% increase)

“This is the highest single-day increase in positive cases that we have seen,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “It is vital that all community members continue COVID-19 prevention measures – wear face coverings indoors and outside when around those, not in your household, avoid gatherings, physically distance from non-household members, and wash hands frequently.”

Community members may view the most up-to-date local COVID-19 data on the SMCHD website at www.smchd.org/covid-19-data.

Disease investigation efforts demonstrate that the most common high-risk activities contributing to the recent spread of COVID-19 in St. Mary’s County include gatherings and events, working outside the home with others, and utilizing indoor spaces such as retail settings.

Community members who are showing any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home and away from others, except for medical care or get tested for COVID-19.

For local updates and information on prevention, symptoms, and more, please visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call SMCHD at (301) 475-4330.

