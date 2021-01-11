On December 19, 2020, Governor Larry Hogan announced that additional funding has been made available to the Temporary Cash Assistance (TCA) program.

Effective January 1, 2021, through June 30, 2021, each active TCA case will receive additional benefits equivalent to $100 per active household member, in addition to their regular benefit amount.

The additional benefit will be available on your EBT card on your standard TCA benefit issuance date. After July 1, 2021, assuming that you continue to meet TCA eligibility requirements, your benefit will return to the regular amount. No action is needed to receive this additional benefit.

The Maryland Department of Human Services is committed to protecting the health, safety, and wellness of both the people it serves and its staff. If you have any questions regarding your case please call 1-800-332-6347.

Like this: Like Loading...