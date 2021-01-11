The St. Mary’s County Arts Council (SMCAC) awards approximately $40,000 annually to local organizations, events and schools for the presentation of arts activities in our community. Applicants for grant funding consideration must qualify as non-profit organizations presenting arts programs or projects in St. Mary’s County and/or for the benefit of St. Mary’s County residents.

All funded programs and projects must be open to the public and must meet specific eligibility criteria. Grant requests must be received by February 1, 2021 for programs that take place between March 1, 2021 and October 31, 2021.

Also available are the “Arts in Education Grants” which are for St. Mary’s County schools as well as for “Lifelong Learning” opportunities for Senior Centers, Library Programs, etc. The deadline to submit for the Arts in Education Grant is February 1, 2021 for events that take place between March 1st and June 30th of 2021.

Visit www.stmarysartscouncil.com to download the applications and for additional details, the SMCAC may also be contacted by email ( info@smcart.org ) or phone at (240) 309-4061.

