Open a little over a year, this veteran-owned coffee shop is another Southern Maryland hidden gem! Located in a non-descript shopping center in Charlotte Hall, the inside is warm and inviting. Serving breakfast and lunch, it is a perfect place to sit, relax and enjoy the delicious coffee and food. They offer breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, wraps, salads, soups, muffins, pastries, tea, hot chocolate, and of course, coffee.

I did not have the opportunity to meet the owner, William. I hear he is friendly and welcoming, and always has a smile.

According to their shop information:

“Our Happy Hill Coffee is located in Charlotte Hall, Maryland. Our motto is community! We want everyone that comes in our doors to be happy! A place where the people in St Mary’s County know they will find smiling faces, friendly staff and most of all fresh coffee and pastries. Please stop by to meet the owner William. We are a military-friendly coffee shop offering 10% discounts. We also offer discounts to Fire, EMS and Law Enforcement 10%”.

My daughter and I went and had drinks, a breakfast sandwich, and some dog treats (for our new puppy. I got a latte and a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich. My daughter got an iced-Macchiato. Everything was fresh and delicious. I had heard they have great customer service, and I agree.

There were several people enjoying the comfortable atmosphere and the tasty food. This is definitely a coffee shop I plan to return to often!

Our Happy Hill Coffee hours:

Monday through Friday – 9:30 am to 3:30 pm

Saturday – 9:00am to 2:00pm

Sunday – Closed

Our Happy Hill Coffee Facebook

Rating (out of 5):

Food – 4.0

Service – 4.2

Ambiance – 4.2

Total – 4.1

Our Happy Hill Coffee

29948 Three Notch Road

Charlotte Hall, MD

240-249-3431

