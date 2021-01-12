Studying is a nice and enriching experience someone can embark on. However, some subjects are more difficult, challenging, and complex than others. So, students are looking for help from their teachers, colleagues, family members, or domain professionals. Writing essays and assignments is one of the most complex tasks, as each of them has different requirements. It is not rare that students ask for college papers or other writing services for support.

Education helps you develop your skills and gain more knowledge. But to make sure you get good grades, checking for plagiarism text from content marketing articles to college papers is necessary. Of course, this is an extra precautious step you should make, as plagiarism is sometimes accidental. Discover below the guideline to check for plagiarism text from content marketing articles to college papers.

Behind Plagiarism

Even though there are some writers, researchers, or content creators that plagiarize intentionally, sometimes this can be accidental. This is because there are trillions of articles on the internet. There are dozens of articles on the same topics, so some information will likely be repeated.

As a student, you need to make sure you do not submit a plagiarized paper . Doing this will lead to unpleasant consequences such as an F grade, suspension, or get rusticated. This will have a negative impact on your academic studies and educational pursuit. So, find below how to check texts for plagiarism.

Plagiarism Checker for Students

One of the easiest ways to check your paper for plagiarism is by using a plagiarism checker. There are a lot of options online and the domain is continuously expanding. The most famous plagiarism checker among students is the Edubirdie service. You can check your paper for plagiarism on their website for absolutely free. This tool was created specifically for students who cannot find plagiarism checking tools for educational work on their own. Education is about studying and writing, but also about learning from the things you discover.

The Old Way

Before everything became so reliant on technology, most students and teachers checked college papers or text by using the old way. You may wonder how they did this, but if you think about it, the answer is there. Back then when plagiarism checkers were not invented, but Google existed, people used the internet at its maximum. So, with copy and paste, they pasted the text on Google and searched it. Google is a sophisticated and complex search engine, so if the text is plagiarized, the first results will reveal that.

The plagiarized content can be short or long. There might be a few sentences or just a few words. In both cases, the result of the search engine will show you which parts of the text need to be changed or rephrased.

How to Avoid Plagiarism

These are the ways on how you can check for plagiarism text from content marketing articles to college papers. But how should you avoid plagiarism ? Eventually, the online world is huge and some phrases surely are found in many articles. Below are some ways on how you can avoid plagiarism. It may seem challenging, but in the end, it will turn out to be a piece of cake.

There are three ways on how you can avoid plagiarism: paraphrasing, quoting, and citing. Paraphrase the information you need to discuss and it’s found on other websites too. Quote the words of famous people. And cite the studies or research you mention in your paper.

Conclusion

Checking for plagiarism text from content marketing articles to college papers does not mean that you do not trust the source. Acknowledging that plagiarism can happen accidentally too is important. Sometimes, we just use the same words or phrases when wanting to express or send the same idea. You can choose from two options: the new or the old way.

The new way of checking for plagiarism is using plagiarism checkers, as the Edubirdie service. The old way is copying and pasting the text on Google and searching for it. Avoiding plagiarism is necessary as it can lead to suspension. So, try to cite, quote, and paraphrase the information.

Author Bio: James Collins is a content writer and daily contributor to a local newspaper. He is also working at a professional service that offers essay writing services. Checking for plagiarism before submitting work is one of James’s principles.

