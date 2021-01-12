UPDATE 1/13/2021 @ 5:20 p.m.: Helen Pauline Lococo has been located and is safe.
On behalf of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, a Silver Alert is being activated for a missing 84-year-old white female, who suffers from cognitive impairment.
Missing Subject: Helen Pauline Lococo (1/18/1936) W/F, 5’ 120lbs., blue eyes, gray hair.
Clothing, unknown.
Vehicle: 2008 RED PONTIAC G6
License: **MARYLAND*** REGISTRATION*** 4CBZ16***
Last Seen: 1/11/2021 at approximately 3:00 pm in the area of Dorsey Street, Leonardtown, MD.
Contact: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office At 301-475-8008 or dial 911