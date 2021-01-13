The Board of Education of Charles County honored five Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students at its Jan. 12 meeting. School principals annually select one student and staff member for Board recognition. Students are honored for accomplishments in the areas of academic achievement, career readiness and personal responsibility.

School closures from COVID-19 caused CCPS to postpone in-person student and staff recognition. Health and safety guidelines changed student and staff recognitions at Board meetings to a virtual format. The recognition ceremony featured pre-recorded introductions and recognitions from school principals.

Honored by the Board Jan. 12 were Meklit Abunu, Marshauna Jackson, Hazel Kriebel, Kendyl Lane, and Terra Newcamp.

Meklit Abunu, fifth grade, Billingsley Elementary Schoo

Abunu is a fifth-grade student at Billingsley Elementary School. She was honored as an exemplary student for personal responsibility. In the virtual classroom, Abunu is a leader among her peers. She participates regularly and helps to keep her peers on task during breakout sessions. During class, Abunu asks questions, is engaged, and shares her understanding of concepts with her classmates. She demonstrates compassion and is eager to learn. At the start of virtual learning, Abunu encountered technology issues. She contacted the school direct to take accountability for her learning. She was determined to be in class and has since adjusted well to virtual learning. Abunu is a member of the Buddies Club and Unified basketball team. Through these activities, Abunu highlights ways to show kindness and support to students with disabilities. She is well known by Billingsley teachers and staff as an excellent role model and leader for her peers.

Marshauna Jackson, fifth grade, Indian Head Elementary School

Jackson is a fifth-grade student at Indian Head Elementary School. She was honored as an exemplary student for academic achievement. Jackson has attended Indian Head since prekindergarten. She is consistently named to the Principal’s Honor Roll. Jackson was identified in the third grade to receive gifted services and earns high scores on state and county assessments. Jackson is also a member of Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement (MESA), and the school chess and kindness clubs. Her favorite subject is math; she likes to be challenged by numbers. In her free time, Jackson likes to play Roblox with family members and friends.

Hazel Kriebel, fifth grade, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School

Kriebel is a fifth-grade student at Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School. She was honored as an exemplary student for academic achievement. Kriebel is well known among her teachers as a student who demonstrates an exemplary work ethic. She earned honor-roll grades for the first quarter and is dedicated to exceling during virtual learning. She is attentive in class, participates regularly and shares her ideas and thoughts with her peers. Kriebel is a member of the school math team and participates in Destination Imagination. Her principal, Nancy Siefert, said Kriebel is creative and thinks outside of the box.

Kendyl Lane, senior, Westlake High School

Lane is a senior at Westlake High School. She was honored as an exemplary student for academic achievement. Lane is taking a full course load that includes four Advanced Placement (AP) classes. She is also a dual enrollment student at the College of Southern Maryland (CSM). Lane has all A’s in her classes, including her CSM courses, and aims to pursue a career in multimedia and communications. She has already been accepted to attend several colleges and universities but is awaiting decision letters from others before making her final decision. She excels in the virtual learning environment and submits all work ahead of time. Lane is active in the National Honor Society and recently joined the Key Club. She is known among her teachers and Westlake staff as a dynamic and exemplary role model.

Terra Newcamp, seventh grade, Theodore G. Davis Middle School

Newcamp is a seventh-grade student at Theodore G. Davis Middle School. She was honored as an exemplary student for career readiness. Her work ethic is exemplary. Newcamp not only demonstrates excellence in the virtual classroom, but she takes the time to help her peers reflect and understand class content. Her teachers know her as a role model student with a kind heart. Newcamp helped lead a holiday food drive and oversees a small crocheting business in which she and a peer sell scarves, stuffed animals and other items. A portion of their sales are donated to local charities. Newcamp is a member of Lego Robotics, MESA and the journalism club. She helps with the morning announcements and is editor-in-chief of the school newspaper. Newcamp’s passion outside of school is dance. After she graduates, she plans to study dance and business so she can open her own dance studio.

The Board each month honors CCPS students and staff selected by their principal for recognition.

Like this: Like Loading...