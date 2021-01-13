Washington, D.C- The United States House of Representatives voted today to impeach President Donald J. Trump for “incitement of insurrection”. The resolution passed, mainly along party lines, 232-197.

The resolution will now go to the United States Senate. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has stated he will not call a emergency session of the Senate for the impeachment trial. With that no trial will be scheduled until after President-Elect Joe Biden takes office on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

President Trump is only the third President to be impeached( Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton). No President has ever been convicted in the Senate and removed from office. Trump is also the first President to be impeached by the House twice.

This is a developing story…

