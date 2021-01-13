On January 11 at 9:55 p.m., officers responded to the area of eastbound Berry Road between the lower and upper portions of Bunker Hill Road in Waldorf for the report of a motor vehicle crash.

A preliminary investigation showed two vehicles – possibly a Dodge Charger and Chevrolet Camaro – were racing eastbound on Berry Road when the drivers cut off two other vehicles – both Toyota Camrys – causing one Camry to swerve into a utility pole and the other Camry into a guardrail. The driver of the Camry that struck the pole was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. The other driver was not seriously injured.

Both cars that were racing fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. R. Brooks of the Traffic Operations Unit at 301-932-3056.

