LEONARDTOWN, MD (January 13, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is preparing to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine for occupational groups that are part of Phase 1B of local vaccination efforts, including:

Education sector/school personnel (PreK – grade 12 only at this time) Child care workers Continuity of government (select roles)

SMCHD has already opened registration for St. Mary’s County residents over age 75 and will also open registration for those eligible in Phase 1B for COVID-19 vaccination.

Businesses/Organizations/Occupational Sectors:

SMCHD is encouraging businesses/organizations that are eligible as part of Phase 1B and located within St. Mary’s County to submit their information via this survey to receive information on registering for COVID-19 vaccination. Individual employees do not need to complete the survey. Please only have one point of contact per organization complete the survey.

“We are eager to get the vaccine into the arms of our Phase 1B eligible groups, including seniors age 75 and older, as well as certain occupational groups,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “We hope our eligible residents choose to be vaccinated in order to protect themselves, their loved ones, and our whole community.”

Additional information on the availability of the local COVID-19 vaccine and other eligible groups will be shared as it becomes available. For more information, visit www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine. For local COVID-19 updates, information and data, please visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call the St. Mary’s County Health Department at 301-475-4330.

